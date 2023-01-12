Eldridge North Scott proves to be too much for Davenport North 73-60

Eldridge North Scott tipped and eventually toppled Davenport North 73-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 11-10 lead over Davenport North.

The Lancers opened a small 29-26 gap over the Wildcats at the half.

Eldridge North Scott moved to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers and the Wildcats each scored in the fourth quarter.

