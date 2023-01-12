Eldridge North Scott proves to be too much for Davenport North 73-60

Eldridge North Scott tipped and eventually toppled Davenport North 73-60 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 11-10 lead over Davenport North.
The Lancers opened a small 29-26 gap over the Wildcats at the half.
Eldridge North Scott moved to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers and the Wildcats each scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott played in a 64-55 game on February 15, 2022.
In recent action on January 6, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Central and Eldridge North Scott took on Muscatine on January 3 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
