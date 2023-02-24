Playing with a winning hand, Eldridge North Scott trumped Burlington 71-57 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Burlington authored a promising start, taking a 19-10 advantage over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers kept a 29-27 half margin at the Grayhounds' expense.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 47-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers held on with a 24-18 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Feb. 17, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Davenport North in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.