 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott handles stress test to best Central DeWitt 54-45

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott finally found a way to top Central DeWitt 54-45 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 50-47 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News