Eldridge North Scott handles stress test to best Central DeWitt 54-45

Eldridge North Scott finally found a way to top Central DeWitt 54-45 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Central DeWitt and Eldridge North Scott played in a 50-47 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport North on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
