Eldridge North Scott grinds out close victory over Davenport Assumption 50-44

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Eldridge North Scott nabbed it to nudge past Davenport Assumption 50-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Eldridge North Scott played in a 58-50 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Davenport Central on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
