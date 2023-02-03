Eldridge North Scott put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Bettendorf in a 54-44 decision on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Lancers' shooting jumped in front for a 29-25 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Bettendorf moved ahead of Eldridge North Scott 41-40 to start the fourth quarter.

The Lancers put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-3 edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Central . For a full recap, click here. Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on January 27 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap.

