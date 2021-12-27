 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
El Paso-Gridley overpowers Annawan in thorough beating 62-31
0 Comments

El Paso-Gridley overpowers Annawan in thorough beating 62-31

  • 0

El Paso-Gridley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 62-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

El Paso-Gridley darted in front of Annawan 22-9 to begin the second quarter.

El Paso-Gridley's offense roared to a 41-11 lead over Annawan at the half.

El Paso-Gridley's control showed as it carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

El Paso-Gridley blunted Annawan's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman
Basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL: Rocky wins big over Alleman

  • Updated

The buzz among the fans entering the Rock Island Fieldhouse was universally that a competitive game was not expected on Friday night; they showed up out of loyalty to the Rocks and their intra-city Western Big 6 Conference rivals, the Alleman Pioneers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News