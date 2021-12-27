El Paso-Gridley overpowers Annawan in thorough beating 62-31

El Paso-Gridley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 62-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
El Paso-Gridley darted in front of Annawan 22-9 to begin the second quarter.
El Paso-Gridley's offense roared to a 41-11 lead over Annawan at the half.
El Paso-Gridley's control showed as it carried a 55-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
El Paso-Gridley blunted Annawan's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.
Lede AI Sports Desk
