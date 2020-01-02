Eastbay Shootout grows in second year

In just two years, the second annual Eastbay Shootout has become a real must-see event at Moline's Wharton Field House.
The six-team event last January has grown to 10 teams, including the additions of United Township and Rockridge to the hosting Maroons and Rock Island to make it four area teams.
"The best part is that we have a lot of quality teams," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "We have four quality local teams and six good teams from the suburbs and the Peoria area. We've had a lot of schools calling wanting to get into this event. I hope we can keep it going.
"I like it because we get two home games, and I like it for the fans because we get a lot of quality basketball over two days. I actually enjoy seeing the teams play, especially getting to see my brother play two games."
Rock Island (10-3) and Rockridge (10-3) will each play just one game on Friday and not on Saturday.
UT (5-8) plays a very talented Waubonsee Valley (11-1) in an afternoon game today at 4. The Panthers then have a crazy Saturday, playing at 11 a.m. at Carl Sandburg College against Farmington (5-2) in the Sandburg Shootout. Then, they play at 4 p.m. at Wharton against Chicago Clark (10-3).
"We were in at Galesburg already and I didn't want to back out," UT coach Ryan Webber said. "Sean asked us about coming into his shootout and I thought it made sense. We'll make the short trip to Galesburg, eat after the game and then drive straight back to Wharton to play at 4."
Rock Island will face a very athletic Zion-Benton (7-6) team this evening. The Zee-Bees were in the semifinals at the Proviso West tournament over the holidays. The Rocks then play at the Rock Falls Shootout on Saturday evening, against Kaneland (5-3).
Rockridge will battle Morton (8-6) at 1:30 this afternoon.
The host Maroons (9-5) will play Chicago Clark at 7:30 tonight and then Carmel Catholic (6-7) at 5:30 on Saturday.
The event also has Marian Catholic, which features Iowa signee Ahrin Ulis. The 10-3 Warriors are coached by Taylor's brother, Mike. They will play this afternoon at 3 against Carmel and at 2:30 on Saturday against Waubonsee Valley.
Tickets are $6 each day or $10 for a two-day pass.
Rocks on a roll again: For the second straight year and third time in the last five years Rock Island begins the new year with a State Farm Classic Large School championship. It also marks the fifth time the Rocks have played in the title game since 2012.
How does that happen? Rocky coach Thom Sigel really has no idea. He can remember some years when he felt his team went the other way when it got to Bloomington-Normal for the annual winter trip.
"I really don't know," Sigel said. "I think some programs are able to have success because of their style or system when they are playing teams they haven't seen before. Especially this year, I think it helped to get away from the distractions and think only about us. That might have something to do with it."
The Rocks came into the SFC with back-to-back losses and a 6-3 record. They come home 10-3 and with a title trophy.
"I've always thought of State Farm as the mid-term," Sigel said. "We came not playing well and in a week's time we saw some much better things. Now, we have to build on that and not fall back. I did like the way we responded and I saw us trusting each other."
One bad thing about the tournament was an ankle injury suffered by point guard Jordan Rice late in the title game.
"He will be out maybe a couple of weeks," Sigel said. "It's good that there is nothing broken and we think we have some good depth at the point and guys who can handle the ball in Colton (Sigel), Eli (Reese) and Amarion Nimmers. We also have some big guys who can handle it."
Panthers better than record: United Township went 1-3 in the Pekin Tournament and most might think the Panthers had a rough week. Instead, Webber feels pretty good about his team.
"We played some really good teams," Webber said. "I saw some really good things. We beat a really good Pattonville (Mo.) team and we had the eventual Pekin champions, Lake Park, in big trouble. We had to come back at 10:20 that night and didn't shoot it well. Then, we played the second seed Boylan to the wire.
"Here we sit 5-8 but outside of the clunkers against Rocky and Quincy I'm very optimistic with our team."
Maroons finish strong, get better: After losing in the opening round at Pekin, Moline came back to win three in a row to capture the consolation championship.
"We lost to a really good Hersey team in the first round and then we beat three really quality teams," Taylor said. "These tournaments, whether it is State Farm, Pekin or Pontiac, they are all really tough and every game is a grind.
"We like the wins, but the biggest thing is we got better and had a valuable experience. We understand every game is going to be a battle and we found ways to win some games."
Jeff Wendland is lead prep sports writer for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline. He can be reached on email at jwendland@qconline.com or on Twitter @jaydub-DA