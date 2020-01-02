Eastbay Shootout grows in second year

The Rocks came into the SFC with back-to-back losses and a 6-3 record. They come home 10-3 and with a title trophy.

"I've always thought of State Farm as the mid-term," Sigel said. "We came not playing well and in a week's time we saw some much better things. Now, we have to build on that and not fall back. I did like the way we responded and I saw us trusting each other."

One bad thing about the tournament was an ankle injury suffered by point guard Jordan Rice late in the title game.

"He will be out maybe a couple of weeks," Sigel said. "It's good that there is nothing broken and we think we have some good depth at the point and guys who can handle the ball in Colton (Sigel), Eli (Reese) and Amarion Nimmers. We also have some big guys who can handle it."

Panthers better than record: United Township went 1-3 in the Pekin Tournament and most might think the Panthers had a rough week. Instead, Webber feels pretty good about his team.

"We played some really good teams," Webber said. "I saw some really good things. We beat a really good Pattonville (Mo.) team and we had the eventual Pekin champions, Lake Park, in big trouble. We had to come back at 10:20 that night and didn't shoot it well. Then, we played the second seed Boylan to the wire.