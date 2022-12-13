 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

East Moline United Township thumps Port Byron Riverdale in punishing decision 76-27

Port Byron Riverdale got no credit and no consideration from East Moline United Township, which slammed the door 76-27 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and East Moline United Township took on Rock Island on December 6 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

