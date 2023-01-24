 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Moline United Township snatches victory over Rock Island 60-52

  • 0

East Moline United Township swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 60-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The last time Rock Island and East Moline United Township played in a 65-50 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News