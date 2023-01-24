East Moline United Township snatches victory over Rock Island 60-52

East Moline United Township swapped jabs before dispatching Rock Island 60-52 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Rock Island and East Moline United Township played in a 65-50 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, East Moline United Township faced off against Geneseo and Rock Island took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 14 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
