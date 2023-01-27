East Moline United Township rally stops Galesburg 77-54

East Moline United Township fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Galesburg 77-54 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.
Galesburg showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-18 advantage over East Moline United Township as the first quarter ended.
The Panthers kept a 44-31 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.
East Moline United Township pulled to a 67-41 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Silver Streaks narrowed the gap 13-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
