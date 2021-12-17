East Moline United Township puts an offensive performance on Sterling 66-30

East Moline United Township offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sterling with an all-around effort during this 66-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 15-8 lead over the Golden Warriors.
East Moline United Township's offense stormed to a 31-15 lead over Sterling at halftime.
The Panthers' leg-up showed as they carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
