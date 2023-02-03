East Moline United Township grabbed a 74-63 victory at the expense of Sterling during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Sterling started on steady ground by forging a 20-17 lead over East Moline United Township at the end of the first quarter.

The Golden Warriors got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 39-33 margin over the Panthers at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with East Moline United Township and Sterling locked in a 45-45 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 29-18 final quarter, too.

