East Moline United Township defeats Rock Island Alleman in lopsided affair 64-26

East Moline United Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-26 win over Rock Island Alleman on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
East Moline United Township opened with a 28-3 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense thundered in front for a 50-16 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.
East Moline United Township roared to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 5-4 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Fulton and East Moline United Township took on Geneva on December 30 at Geneva High School. Click here for a recap.
