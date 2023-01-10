East Moline United Township defeats Rock Island Alleman in lopsided affair 64-26

East Moline United Township dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-26 win over Rock Island Alleman on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

East Moline United Township opened with a 28-3 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense thundered in front for a 50-16 lead over the Pioneers at the intermission.

East Moline United Township roared to a 59-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 5-4 in the last stanza.

