E-P, Orion boys to battle for Warkins title game berth

“I thought we had a good scouting report, and our guys executed their game plan really well,” said E-P coach Ryan Winckler. “Stockton executes so well and takes so much time, a lot of teams can get frustrated, but we did a good job of battling past that.”

Offensively, the Panthers used a 17-point outing from senior forward Eric Robinson to gradually pull away in the second half after leading 14-8 at halftime. Bryce Rosenow chipped in with nine points, eight coming in the second half.

Newman 81, Alleman 69: Having snapped an 11-game skid on Monday, the Alleman Pioneers battled reigning Warkins champion Sterling Newman tough from start to finish, but the Comets ultimately had enough firepower to earn their 11th win in 13 games.

Led by Devon House's 29 points and seven rebounds and Luke Jungerman's 21-point game, which included five 3-pointers, Newman moved to 3-0 in its pool and set up a winner-take-all matchup tonight at 7:30 against Lena-Winslow, which earned its third win by handling Morrison 60-23.

Led by Cameron Wallace's 15 points and a 10-point, five-steal effort from Elijah Campos, Alleman (2-12) continued to show signs of improvement as it bounced back after trailing by as much as 17 in the first half.