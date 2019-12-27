E-P, Orion boys to battle for Warkins title game berth

ERIE — It will be a holiday deja vu for the Erie-Prophetstown and Orion boys' basketball teams at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic.
For the second straight year, the two Three Rivers Conference members will meet on the tournament's penultimate day, with a berth in the championship game at stake after both scored Friday wins to move to 3-0 at the 18th annual Warkins boys' gathering.
Taking on Beecher, Orion (10-2) opened up a 10-point halftime lead and took a similar-sized advantage into the fourth quarter, enabling the Chargers to hang tough down the stretch and earn a 65-61 win behind the duo of Caleb Spranger and Josh Johnson.
Senior forward Spranger led all scorers with 24 points, including an 11-point outburst in the second period that helped the Chargers open up a 35-25 halftime lead. Classmate and point guard Johnson followed with a 20-point performance.
“We've just got to make sure we keep our focus,” said Orion coach Alex Johnson. “Every time you enter a tourney, you want to play for the championship, but we stress to the kids that our energy has to remain constant, and we have to focus on improving as the tourney goes on.”
Tournament host Erie-Prophetstown (4-5) used a stout defensive performance to make tonight's 7:30 showdown with Orion even more meaningful. The Panthers kept Stockton in check all evening as they posted a 45-26 victory.
You have free articles remaining.
“I thought we had a good scouting report, and our guys executed their game plan really well,” said E-P coach Ryan Winckler. “Stockton executes so well and takes so much time, a lot of teams can get frustrated, but we did a good job of battling past that.”
Offensively, the Panthers used a 17-point outing from senior forward Eric Robinson to gradually pull away in the second half after leading 14-8 at halftime. Bryce Rosenow chipped in with nine points, eight coming in the second half.
Newman 81, Alleman 69: Having snapped an 11-game skid on Monday, the Alleman Pioneers battled reigning Warkins champion Sterling Newman tough from start to finish, but the Comets ultimately had enough firepower to earn their 11th win in 13 games.
Led by Devon House's 29 points and seven rebounds and Luke Jungerman's 21-point game, which included five 3-pointers, Newman moved to 3-0 in its pool and set up a winner-take-all matchup tonight at 7:30 against Lena-Winslow, which earned its third win by handling Morrison 60-23.
Led by Cameron Wallace's 15 points and a 10-point, five-steal effort from Elijah Campos, Alleman (2-12) continued to show signs of improvement as it bounced back after trailing by as much as 17 in the first half.
“We are taking a step forward,” said Alleman coach Kyle Murray. “We're getting near full strength, and we're making major improvements. Newman is a very good team, and we were in this for all four quarters.”
Riverdale, Fulton score wins: Both Riverdale (5-9) and Fulton (8-5) scored their first tourney wins Friday, with the Rams' 70-58 victory over Stark County highlighted by a 30-point performance from Andrew Meloan.
The Steamers topped Mercer County 46-39 as Connor Barnett and Kyler Pessman each netted 17 points.