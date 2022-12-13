Durant squeezes past Tipton 57-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Durant defeated Tipton 57-53 at Tipton High on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tipton and Durant squared off with February 1, 2022 at Tipton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Tipton faced off against Lisbon and Durant took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 8 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.