Durant severs Lisbon's hopes 68-50

Durant grabbed a 68-50 victory at the expense of Lisbon in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 13, Lisbon faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Durant took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.