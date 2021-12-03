 Skip to main content
Durant mauls West Liberty in strong showing 59-39
Durant earned a convincing 59-39 win over West Liberty on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Through the early stages of the affair, West Liberty controlled the pace, taking a 21-15 lead into half.

West Liberty enjoyed a 29-28 lead over Durant to start the fourth quarter.

