Durant mauls West Liberty in strong showing 59-39

Durant earned a convincing 59-39 win over West Liberty on December 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Through the early stages of the affair, West Liberty controlled the pace, taking a 21-15 lead into half.
West Liberty enjoyed a 29-28 lead over Durant to start the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
