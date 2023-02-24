Dubuque Senior earned its community's accolades after a 78-38 win over Muscatine at Dubuque Senior High on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Dubuque Senior jumped in front of Muscatine 22-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 41-24 advantage at intermission over the Muskies.

Dubuque Senior struck to a 57-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 21-6 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.