Dubuque Senior gallops past Davenport Central 58-48

Dubuque Senior tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Central 58-48 on November 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Rams fought to a 27-14 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Dubuque Senior enjoyed a close margin over Davenport Central with a 43-34 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 15-14 in the last stanza.
