Dubuque Hempstead overwhelms Clinton 76-52

Dubuque Hempstead offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clinton with an all-around effort during this 76-52 victory at Dubuque Hempstead High on February 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Mustangs' offense darted to a 34-32 lead over the River Kings at the half.
Recently on February 15 , Clinton squared up on Davenport West in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.