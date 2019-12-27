Down by 16, UT boys raliy to win opener at Pekin Holiday Tournament

PEKIN — The Pekin Holiday Tournament may note have saved the best game for last on Day 1, but sure had one that left a lasting impression on the opening day as United Township completed an impressive 56-48 comeback victory over Pattonville.

The Panthers trailed by as many as 16 points in the game and were down 32-18 at halftime.

However, UT held the Pirates to just 16 points in the second half - five in the final quarter - to pull off the improbable victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DeVontay Wright scored 15 points for UT on 4-of-7 shooting from the field and was 6-of-6 from the line.

The Panthers went on a 21-3 run starting with three minutes left in the third quarter until there were 45 seconds left in the game.

Neither team shot well from 3-point range as UT went 3-of-21 from beyond the arc and Pattonville was 4-of-14. The Pirates committed 17 fouls leading to the Panthers going 15-of-24 from the charity stripe.

United Township will continue in the winners’ bracket and face top-seeded Lake Park at 2:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0