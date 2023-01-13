Dixon survives taut tilt with Sherrard 58-50

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Dixon didn't mind, dispatching Sherrard 58-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 13.

Dixon jumped in front of Sherrard 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses fought to a 29-20 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Dixon moved to a 47-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Dukes & Duchesses' advantage was wide enough to weather the Tigers' 13-11 margin in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.