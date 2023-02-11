Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dixon Faith Christian still prevailed 73-55 against Moline Quad Cities Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 3, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Galesburg Christian. Click here for a recap.

