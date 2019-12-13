Defensive message keys Geneseo boys to win over Alleman

GENESEO — It took a halftime talk from coach Brad Storm, but Geneseo’s defense showed up in the second half to fend off Alleman on Friday night. The Maple Leafs held the Pioneers to 15 points in the second half in a 72-48 Western Big 6 Conference victory.

Isaiah Rivera led Geneseo (7-1, 3-0 Big 6) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Storm said it was simply a “do better” talk at halftime with his team up 41-33 after Alleman (1-6, 0-3 Big 6) outscored the Leafs 16-12 in the second quarter.

“Our defense in the first half was just not good,” Storm said. “They were getting whatever pass they wanted, they were getting position on us; we just weren’t competing on the defensive end.”

It wasn’t even a matter of adjusting anything for Storm, his team simply had to take action and defend. It made a big difference.

The Maple Leafs outscored Alleman 14-7 in the third quarter as the Pioneers shot 3-of-14 in the frame.

Rivera was limited to seven points in the middle quarters following a 13-point first quarter with one miss. However, PJ Moser was one Leaf who produced off the bench when it mattered, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He hit his first first four shots, including a 3-pointer.