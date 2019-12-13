Defensive message keys Geneseo boys to win over Alleman

GENESEO — It took a halftime talk from coach Brad Storm, but Geneseo’s defense showed up in the second half to fend off Alleman on Friday night. The Maple Leafs held the Pioneers to 15 points in the second half in a 72-48 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
Isaiah Rivera led Geneseo (7-1, 3-0 Big 6) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists.
Storm said it was simply a “do better” talk at halftime with his team up 41-33 after Alleman (1-6, 0-3 Big 6) outscored the Leafs 16-12 in the second quarter.
“Our defense in the first half was just not good,” Storm said. “They were getting whatever pass they wanted, they were getting position on us; we just weren’t competing on the defensive end.”
It wasn’t even a matter of adjusting anything for Storm, his team simply had to take action and defend. It made a big difference.
The Maple Leafs outscored Alleman 14-7 in the third quarter as the Pioneers shot 3-of-14 in the frame.
Rivera was limited to seven points in the middle quarters following a 13-point first quarter with one miss. However, PJ Moser was one Leaf who produced off the bench when it mattered, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He hit his first first four shots, including a 3-pointer.
The 6-foot-2 junior and fullback on the football team said things started clicking in the second half following Storm’s message at the break.
You have free articles remaining.
“Holding them to 15 points in the second half, that’s pretty good for us,” said Moser, who strives to be the most physical player in games and practices in hopes of bringing added toughness to the team. “That needs to carry into (Saturday) against Davenport Central.”
Jacob McConnell had eight points for Geneseo and Kyle Traphagan (3-5 3s) scored nine.
Geneseo’s slack defensive effort resulted in what Alleman coach Kyle Murray called his team’s best half of basketball this season in the first 16 minutes. The Pioneers started hot, with Cameron Wallace scoring all 11 of his points in the first quarter. But Geneseo was hotter, leading 29-17 and missing just three shots after a quarter.
Murray said his team pushed the ball well and had quality looks in the first half, but it wasn’t sustainable.
“When we were fast-breaking, we got good early offense,” Murray said. “I think in the second half we got worn down a little bit. We weren’t able to keep up that same pace and we weren’t as good in the half court.”
Elijah Campos, Ryan Dockery-Jackson, and Paul Rouse scored eight points each for Alleman.
Campos hit a trey early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to just 41-38, but Geneseo went on a 15-2 run the rest of the quarter.
Murray wants his team to attack the basket more, but he was overall happy with the quality of looks Friday. His team also had just 10 turnovers, two more than Geneseo.
“We were aggressive, but sometimes, when shots don’t fall, it doesn’t look so good,” Murray said. “But now we know what we’re capable of doing. From a confidence standpoint, that was huge for us … that was our best half of basketball of the season, by far. So now we’ve got to build on that.”