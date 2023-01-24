Davenport West wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 77-68

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Central 77-68 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Davenport West darted in front of Davenport Central 20-18 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 34-26 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport West moved to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 22-19 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

