Davenport West wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 77-68

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Central 77-68 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Davenport West darted in front of Davenport Central 20-18 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 34-26 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Davenport West moved to a 58-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 22-19 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central squared off with January 4, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 19, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on January 13 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.