Davenport West wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 59-56
Davenport West wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 59-56

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Central 59-56 at Davenport West High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on December 21 , Davenport Central squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

