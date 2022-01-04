Davenport West wins tense tussle with Davenport Central 59-56

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport Central 59-56 at Davenport West High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21 , Davenport Central squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.