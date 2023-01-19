Davenport West wallops Clinton 93-51

Davenport West stomped on Clinton 93-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Clinton and Davenport West faced off on February 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Clinton faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport West took on Bettendorf on January 13 at Davenport West High School. For a full recap, click here.
