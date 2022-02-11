Davenport West squeezes past Davenport North 70-69

Davenport West found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Davenport North 70-69 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons' offense darted to a 31-28 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Davenport West chalked up this decision in spite of Davenport North's spirited final-quarter performance.
