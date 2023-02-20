Davenport West handled Davenport North 85-46 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on Feb. 20.

Davenport West opened with a 24-7 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 40-16 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Davenport West steamrolled to a 64-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 21-9 in the last stanza.

