Davenport West rides to cruise control win over Muscatine 77-54

Davenport West rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 77-54 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 13, Davenport West faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Muscatine took on Burlington on January 18 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap
Davenport West made the first move by forging a 77-54 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
