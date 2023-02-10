Fan stress was at an all-time high as Davenport West did just enough to beat Muscatine 69-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Davenport West and Muscatine faced off on January 25, 2022 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North . For more, click here. Muscatine took on Central DeWitt on February 3 at Muscatine High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.