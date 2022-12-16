 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West flies high over Central DeWitt 79-57

Davenport West earned a convincing 79-57 win over Central DeWitt on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Davenport West jumped in front of Central DeWitt 21-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons registered a 38-25 advantage at halftime over the Sabers.

Davenport West steamrolled to a 59-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-17 edge.

The last time Davenport West and Central DeWitt played in a 60-51 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Central on December 6 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

