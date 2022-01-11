 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport West designs winning blueprint on Clinton 71-61
Davenport West collected a 71-61 victory over Clinton during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 4, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Clinton took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Davenport West an 18-15 lead over Clinton.

Davenport West's offense jumped to a 34-25 lead over Clinton at the intermission.

Davenport West's upper hand showed as it carried a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

