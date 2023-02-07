Davenport Assumption was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Davenport West prevailed 61-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Davenport West drew first blood by forging a 12-9 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-19 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Davenport West darted to a 46-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

