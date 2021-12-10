Davenport West controls the action and Muscatine in affair 72-40

Davenport West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Muscatine 72-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport West took on Iowa City West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport West opened with a 13-7 advantage over Muscatine through the first quarter.
The Falcons' shooting jumped on top to a 33-12 lead over the Muskies at the half.
Davenport West took control in the third quarter with a 47-30 advantage over Muscatine.
