Davenport West was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bettendorf prevailed 70-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport West squared off with Feb. 4, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption . For more, click here. Davenport West took on Muscatine on Feb. 10 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.

