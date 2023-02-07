The force was strong for Davenport North as it pierced Central DeWitt during Tuesday's 70-50 thumping for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.

Davenport North drew first blood by forging a 19-9 margin over Central DeWitt after the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-16 intermission margin at the Sabers' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-15 final quarter, too.

