Davenport North records sound decision over Clinton 59-55

Davenport North upended Clinton for a narrow 59-55 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Davenport North a 3-2 lead over Clinton.
Davenport North's offense darted to a 31-29 lead over Clinton at halftime.
The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 28-26 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on February 7, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Clinton on February 4 at Clinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
