Davenport North pockets solid victory over Davenport West 60-59

Davenport North poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 60-59 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 7.
The Wildcats made the first move by forging a 17-10 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
Davenport North fought to a 30-21 intermission margin at Davenport West's expense.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Davenport West's finishing flurry, but Davenport North swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
