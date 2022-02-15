 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North pockets narrow victory over Eldridge North Scott 64-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Davenport North wore a victory shine after clipping Eldridge North Scott 64-55 on February 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Wildcats registered a 40-28 advantage at intermission over the Lancers.

Eldridge North Scott turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Davenport North put the game on ice.

In recent action on February 4, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Davenport Assumption on February 7 at Davenport Assumption High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

