Davenport North overcomes Davenport Assumption in seat-squirming affair 68-62

Davenport North posted a narrow 68-62 win over Davenport Assumption in Iowa boys basketball on January 23.
Last season, Davenport Assumption and Davenport North squared off with February 7, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.