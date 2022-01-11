 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North knocks off Eldridge North Scott 60-52
Davenport North knocks off Eldridge North Scott 60-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Davenport North wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 60-52 over Eldridge North Scott for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the Lancers 31-22 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on January 4 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

