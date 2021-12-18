Davenport North finds its footing in victory over Geneseo 69-33

Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 69-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Wildcats opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 44-16 half margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.
Davenport North and Geneseo were engaged in a mammoth affair at 59-20 as the fourth quarter started.
