Davenport North finds its footing in victory over Geneseo 69-33
Davenport North swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Geneseo 69-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 10 , Geneseo squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Wildcats opened with a 21-12 advantage over the Maple Leafs through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 44-16 half margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Davenport North and Geneseo were engaged in a mammoth affair at 59-20 as the fourth quarter started.

