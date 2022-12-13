Davenport North explodes past Muscatine 77-44

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Davenport North's performance in a 77-44 destruction of Muscatine for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13.
In recent action on December 6, Davenport North faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine took on Iowa City on December 3 at Muscatine High School. For more, click here.
