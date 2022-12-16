Davenport Central sinks Bettendorf with solid showing 55-45

Davenport Central tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf 55-45 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Davenport Central opened with a 14-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a modest 30-18 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 16-12 margin in the final quarter.

