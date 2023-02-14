Davenport Central rolled past Muscatine for a comfortable 83-52 victory on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Davenport Central and Muscatine squared off with February 17, 2022 at Muscatine High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt . For more, click here. Davenport Central took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 7 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap.

