Davenport Central makes Davenport North walk the plank 86-61

Davenport Central didn't tinker with Davenport North, scoring an 86-61 result in the win column on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Central faced off on January 21, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
