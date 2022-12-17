Davenport Central darts by Rock Island Alleman in easy victory 65-20

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Davenport Central's performance in a 65-20 destruction of Rock Island Alleman in Iowa boys basketball on December 17.
In recent action on December 9, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport West and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 9 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
