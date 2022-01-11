 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption's convoy passes Bettendorf 51-40
Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bettendorf 51-40 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 9-3 lead over Bettendorf.

A halftime tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

