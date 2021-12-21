Davenport Assumption triumphs in strong showing over Eldridge North Scott 62-39

Davenport Assumption's river of points eventually washed away Eldridge North Scott in a 62-39 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 21.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 16-11 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 32-19 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's edge showed as it carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 14, Davenport Assumption faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Clinton on December 14 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
